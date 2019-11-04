BATON ROUGE, La. — Suspended LSU basketball coach Will Wade will finally meet with officials from the school and the NCAA Friday, according to multiple reports.

Wade was suspended near the end of the regular season after a Yahoo! Sports report said that he was recorded on audio as telling someone he had made a "strong ass offer" for an LSU recruit.

Wade was suspended for the final game of the season and for the team's games in the SEC and NCAA tournaments.

The team made it to the Sweet 16, before succumbing to Michigan State.

Wade was replaced on the bench and has refused to meet with officials at the school, at one point issuing a short statement.

Four of LSU's top players from the past season have declared for the NBA draft, making it likely that the Tigers will be starting from scratch either with or without Wade, in building a new team.