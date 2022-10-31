Saints RB Mark Ingram out 3-4 weeks with knee sprain, reports

Alvin Kamara and Dwayne Washington are currently the only other running backs on the Saints' roster.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram will be out for three to four weeks with a grade 2 MCL sprain, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

Ingram caught one pass for 2 yards in the team's shutout win against the Oakland Raiders before leaving with a knee injury.

This season he has rushed for 196 yards with a touchdown and caught 11 passes for 46 yards.

With Ingram missing most of Sunday's game Kamara, Taysom Hill, and Washington combined to rush for 136 yards.

Kamara had 18 rushing attempts, Hill carried the ball ten times, and Washington had four runs on the Saints' last two drives.