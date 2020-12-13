Drew Brees might not play next week against Kansas City, reports say

According to ESPN, the team wants to see Brees with a full range of motion and throwing without limitations before they throw him back into the starting lineup.

NEW ORLEANS — Saints Quarterback Drew Brees is out for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, and according to reports, could skip next week's game as well while he recovers from fractured ribs and a punctured lung.

Sources have told ESPN that the New Orleans team is in no hurry to bring their star quarterback onto the field. The Eagles game will be the fourth Brees has missed this season.

But he had been hoping to return for the Week 15 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs after recovering from the severe chest injuries he sustained earlier in the season while playing against the San Francisco 49ers.

In the meantime, Taysom Hill continues to lead the team as quarterback. And by all accounts, he's been holding down the fort. The Saints have gone 3-0 since Brees went on the injured roster, and WWL-TV analysts say the team is in good shape for the end of the season.

Brees is in his 20th season with the NFL, and his 15th with New Orleans.

