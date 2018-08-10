NEW ORLEANS – Two Saints fans are taking to the streets of New Orleans to celebrate Drew Brees' expected record-breaking game against the Washington Redskins Monday night.

Ben Gallagher and Grady Forkin with NFL.com's The Checkdown embarked on “The Drew Brees-A-Thon” Monday morning, planning on walking 71,940 yards – about 41 miles – which is equivalent to the highest number of yards a single NFL player has thrown in their career.

Watch out for us on @WWLTV on the 10th mile of our 41 mile, 71,940 yard, day long #BreesAThon ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/eZv8PpY4ij — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 8, 2018

In order to break that record currently held by Peyton Manning, Brees will have to throw 201 yards tonight against the Redskins on Monday Night Football. The game begins at 7:15 p.m. on ESPN.

They took their first steps around 3 a.m near Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Kenner, La. They will stay along the Mississippi River Trail and eventually make their way through the French Quarter to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

TOMORROW. WE ARE WALKING 40.8 MILES IN ONE DAY.



Follow our 71,940 yard #BreesAThon across New Orleans to honor @drewbrees as he attempts to break the all-time passing yards record on #MNF.



🚨 THIS IS NOT A DRILL 🚨 pic.twitter.com/gkcM52FmMn — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 7, 2018

The pilgrimage will be broadcasted live on social media on @thecheckdown accounts on Twitter and Instagram.

WWL-TV reporter Duke Carter contributed to this report. He can be reached at dcarter@wwltv.com

