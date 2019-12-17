NEW ORLEANS — The only disappointing thing about the New Orleans Saints 34-7 win against the Indianapolis Colts was the fact Drew Brees didn't get a laminated certificate for breaking the all-time NFL touchdown passing record and the single-game completion percentage mark like he did when he set the NFL career passing yards mark last year.

If there's no laminated certificate is it even official?

Drew Brees has done some ridiculously amazing stuff as a Saint, but 29 of 30 for 307 yards and 4 touchdowns is... I don't even know what to call it.

Brees' quarterback rating wasn't perfect but Monday night sure felt perfect. He's 40 and that we are even having the discussion Monday night was the best game he's ever played feels preposterous. Tom Brady post-40 has won Super Bowls but he's not looking the best he's ever been.

Oh, and in case you forgot, Brees was out 6 weeks with an injured thumb.

I don't really care about understanding how he's doing this, I'm just here to enjoy it. Those concerns about the Saints offense feel comical and a thousand years ago. The Saints are averaging 40 points on offense the last 2 weeks.

Drew, we just need about 5 more games of this and then we get a parade in February. How'd you like to be a fan of an NFC playoff team watching Drew Brees last night? Thanos coming for your infinity stone is less terrifying.

Teddy Bridgewater summed up my feelings on Drew Brees on the field after the game “Drew Brees is the G.O.A.T.” The greatest of all time.

Monday nights in the Mercedes Benz Superdome since Brees arrived are the best kind of football parties. Saints are 11-5 on Monday night at home with Brees. I never thought I'd see a better Brees performance on Monday than 2009 when he threw for 351 yards and 5 touchdowns against the New England Patriots.

Last night was better.

He had 1 incomplete pass. 1. And I kind of feel like it was an intentional throwaway. Drew Brees completed every single throw he wanted to complete in a professional football game. My mind can barely comprehend such a feat.

I keep thinking Drew Brees is close to the end and we need to savor nights like Monday and then he's otherworldly and I dream that'll he just be spectacular forever.

Sean Payton barely acknowledges the end is in sight.

“There’s going to be one day when we ride off into the sunset but it’s not now,” he said.

While Drew Brees was setting 2 passing records Michael Thomas was continuing his rapid destruction of the NFL record for receptions in a season. Thomas caught 12 balls for 128 yards and a score and Marvin Harrison's NFL single-season record for catches seems in mortal danger of falling next Sunday in Tennessee.

Jared Cook is fully operational in Sean Payton's offense and must be terrifying for a defense to stop.

The only thing that went badly for the offense was guard Larry Warford looked to have sustained a significant injury, besides that the Saints offense is hitting all the right notes at the perfect time of year.

While Drew Brees was taking a victory lap and blowing kisses, the Saints defense was busy taking out their frustrations of a horrible game against San Francisco on a mostly inept Colts offense. Indianapolis barely reached 200 yards of total offense and only avoided a shutout with a late meaningless touchdown.

Would a better and more accurate quarterback than Jacoby Brissett have had more success and connected on some of those open throws? Probably. But that's not really our problem. The Saints defense is missing a lot of key guys, but most of them will be back and as long as Cam Jordan and Demario Davis are around the defense will be just fine.

The Saints are 11-3 and the way to a first round playoff bye is clear; go 13-3 and root like crazy for the Minnesota Vikings to beat the Green Bay Packers next Monday night. Rooting for the Vikings will feel dirty but after it's over we'll just take a shower and pretend it never even happened.

We only have 2 more weeks to the wild and crazy ride that's been the 2019 Saints regular season. Drew Brees missed 5 games but last night showed he isn't missing any greatness. Can we just bottle up moments like last night and relive them over and over?

Ralph Malbrough is a contributing writer and Saints fan living in Houston. Email him at saintshappyhour@gmail.com, find him on Facebook, or follow him on Twitter at @SaintsForecastor download the Saints Happy Hour Podcast.



