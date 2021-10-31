Masks no longer required for Saints games in return to normal

With COVID numbers drastically improving in New Orleans, Mayor LaToya Cantrell lifted the mandatory mask mandate on Friday.

For the first time since 2019, it's possible that most of the masks you saw in the Caesars Superdome were for fun and dress up for a Halloween game, instead of those being worn for health and safety due to COVID.

"Amazing! It's like back to normal. It's like old times here," said Saints fan, Monica St. Pierre.

"It is kind of back to normalcy. It's nice to have tourists back in town, people are eating and drinking and enjoying themselves," said Ron Lafretd, a Saints fan.

"We were downtown last night people were out and about. It was like the hustle and the bustle of the city. It was so good to see," St. Pierre said.

For the first time since July, the city went a whole week without a COVID death and the positivity rate is lower than one percent.

"The bruise is gone but I've been vaccinated and most of us have too so that's what it takes," said Saints fan, Bobby Chandler.

Tailgating just recently returned around the Dome and now with the mask mandate gone, long time tailgating Saints fan, St. Pierre, tells WWL that the energy has also returned to the Dome!

"It's so good to be here and feel the excitement and we miss this normalcy. It's amazing," she said.

It's what people come from all over the world for.

Issac Hawthorne and his wife drove almost two hours to get to this game, their first major trip since the pandemic started.

"I've had my shots. I'm feeling good and just want to enjoy my 40th birthday," he said.

Vaccination rates are up in the state and city, but some residents say they are staying vigilant.

"Anybody that wants to go in there without a mask I'm glad for them. But, I'll be wearing mine," Saints fan, Rhonda Simmons, said.

Those going inside they game are still required to show a negative PCR test or vaccine card.