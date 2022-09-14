Saints vs. Buccaneers injury report: multiple players limited, Adebo doesn't practice

Both New Orleans and Tampa Bay have some wear and tear coming into Sunday's game.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEW ORLEANS — Injury reports have been released ahead of the Saints-Buccaneers showdown on September 18.

Lengthy injury report today for both the #Saints and Bucs:



Paulson Adebo is the only Saint who did not practice today. Jameis Winston was limited (back) pic.twitter.com/QERtQqgEK6 — Brooke Kirchhofer (@brookechesney) September 14, 2022

Numerous players on the Saints were limited, including Jameis Winston, Cameron Jordan, Mark Ingram, and Alvin Kamara. Paulson Adebo did not practice.

For Tampa Bay, Tom Brady did not participate (for non-injury reasons). Leonard Fournette and Mike Evans were limited. Chris Godwin, Julio Jones and Donovan Smith did not participate.

The Saints play the Buccaneers in the Superdome on Sunday. The game kicks off at 12:00 p.m. on FOX.