Saints vs. Buccaneers injury report: multiple players limited, Adebo doesn't practice

NEW ORLEANS — Injury reports have been released ahead of the Saints-Buccaneers showdown on September 18.
Numerous players on the Saints were limited, including Jameis Winston, Cameron Jordan, Mark Ingram, and Alvin Kamara. Paulson Adebo did not practice.
For Tampa Bay, Tom Brady did not participate (for non-injury reasons). Leonard Fournette and Mike Evans were limited. Chris Godwin, Julio Jones and Donovan Smith did not participate.
The Saints play the Buccaneers in the Superdome on Sunday. The game kicks off at 12:00 p.m. on FOX.
The Saints are coming off of a stunning come-from-behind win over the Atlanta Falcons, 27-26 and the Bucs are coming off of a 19-3 pasting of the Dallas Cowboys.