METAIRIE, La. — Saints head coach Sean Payton said he won't be paying attention when the NFL works out quarterback Colin Kaepernick on Saturday because "It isn't a need for us."

Payton was asked about the team's possible interest in the workout in his media session on Thursday.

Earlier this week the NFL announced that it would hold a workout for the quarterback, who has been unemployed as a signal-caller since 2016, when he opted out of his contract because the San Francisco 49ers told him he wasn't in their future plans.

Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem before games to protest racial issues in the country. The protest by Kaepernick and a couple of other players was derided by President Trump.

His agent told several media outlets the quarterback has been working out and preparing to play football again.

On Twitter, the quarterback said he "can't wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday."

It is uncertain which teams will attend the workout and which officials from those teams will attend.

Backers of Kaepernick think the workout should have been held on another day of the week and not the day before game day, when most coaches and general managers will be preparing for Sunday's games.

As far as Saturday's private session, ESPN reports it will include an on-field workout, as well as interviews with teams.