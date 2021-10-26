Report: Saints fear Andrus Peat out for season with torn pec

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Peat is waiting on MRI results to confirm the injury.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints guard Andrus Peat is reportedly feared to have suffered a torn pectoral muscle, which could be a potentially season-ending injury.

The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reports that Peat suffered an upper-body injury in the second quarter of the Saints' win over the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. He briefly returned but left again in the second quarter.

The newspaper reports that despite being on the Saints roster for the last seven seasons, Peat has never played a full 16-game season due to various injuries.

#Saints guard Andrus Peat is feared to have suffered a torn pec, sources say. Peat is waiting on MRI results to confirm the potential season-ending injury. But that’s based on the initial exams. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 26, 2021

The news is just the latest blow to an injured Saints roster who lost kicker Wil Lutz for the remainder of the season due to a "setback" while recovering from a core muscle surgery.