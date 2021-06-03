Report: Saints restructure contracts for Davis, Jordan to save against salary cap

Collectively, the two restructurings will save the Saints $13.4 million, according to an independent report from the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

NEW ORLEANS — Two more Saints have restructured their contracts with the team in an effort to help them save against the 2021 salary cap, according to several reports.

Linebacker Demario Davis and defensive end Cameron Jordan both had their contracts restructured, according to our partners at the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate.

Collectively, the two restructurings will save the Saints $13.4 million, according to an independent report from the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Before the restructuring, Jordan's salary cap hit was $18.9 million -- one of the largest on the team -- through his 2023 contract.

Davis' was originally $10.8 million for 2021, with his contract also running through 2023.

The salary cap for 2021 has not yet been announced, but an agreement between the NFL and the player's association means that it won't be any lower than $180 million. According to reports, the Saints are currently $58.9 million over the projected salary cap.

Because of this, the team is reevaluating many of its contracts. Kicker Wil Lutz, defensive tackle David Onyemata and (possibly retiring) quarterback Drew Brees have already had their contracts restructured in an attempt to bring the number down.

Guard Nick Easton, punter Thomas Mostead and tight end Josh Hill have been released in a similar effort.

