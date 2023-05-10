Saints 2023 Schedule: Who will they play this season, what games have been announced

The NFL is set to release the 2023 schedule on Thursday at 8 p.m. on the NFL Network and ESPN.

NEW ORLEANS — The NFL is set to release the 2023 schedule on Thursday. We know all the teams the Saints will play this season, but we don't know when exactly they'll play them.

Here's who the Saints will play this season:

Home: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, and Chicago Bears.

Away: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, and New England Patriots.

Wednesday, we found out that the Saints will not play in Germany after reports from a German publication Bild had stated.

Instead, international fans will get to see the Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Tennessee Titans, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, Indianapolis Colts, and the New England Patriots will all play in international Games. These games will take place between Week 4 and Week 10.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will become the first team to play an international game in back-to-back weeks.

The full schedule will be released on Thursday at 8 p.m. on the NFL Network and ESPN.

Three other games were announced the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets will play in the league's first-ever Black Friday game, the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles will play on Christmas, and the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs will play on New Year's Eve.

The NFL also announced that there will be 14 playoff rematches (the most in NFL history), and teams can play multiple Thursday night games.

The NFL will also be able to flex Sunday games into Monday night between Week 14 and Week 17. Teams would know of the change 12 days prior.

Saints fans know they will play their divisional opponents twice, and the division will look much different than it did last season. Every team will go into the season with a new starting quarterback. It's the first time a division has had this happen since 1973.

One of the new quarterbacks is Bryce Young, who the Carolina Panthers took with the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. A potential match-up with the first pick in the draft could end up as a national game for the Saints.

The Saints will also face off with another top-ten pick twice this season in Bijan Robinson, who was selected with the 8th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons.

One more scheduling note the Saints will play the Rams and Vikings for the second straight season.

Also, not every team is guaranteed a prime-time game this year, so the Saints could possibly go all season without one.