Saints Cam Jordan signs record-breaking extension

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints and Cam Jordan agreed to a record-breaking extension.
ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter says the two-year deal is a $27.5 million guaranteed contract extension that will keep Jordan in New Orleans through the 2025 season
"I couldn't see myself being anywhere but the New Orleans Saints," Jordan said.
The deal is the largest contract on average and guarantees for any defensive player in NFL history at the age of 34, according to Schefter.
Jordan has been selected to the Pro Bowl Eight times, and he is the Saints’ all-time leading franchise sack leader.
