Saints Cam Jordan signs record-breaking extension

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints and Cam Jordan agreed to a record-breaking extension.

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter says the two-year deal is a $27.5 million guaranteed contract extension that will keep Jordan in New Orleans through the 2025 season

"I couldn't see myself being anywhere but the New Orleans Saints," Jordan said.

The deal is the largest contract on average and guarantees for any defensive player in NFL history at the age of 34, according to Schefter.

Jordan has been selected to the Pro Bowl Eight times, and he is the Saints’ all-time leading franchise sack leader.

Cam Jordan signs 2-year extension with the Saints - he said the other day he wanted to play 15 years in the league, now he gets the chance to do that @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/QKiRBeGj54 — Ricardo LeCompte (@RLeCompteTV) August 4, 2023

Eight-time Pro-Bowl DE Cameron Jordan, the Saints’ all-time leading franchise sack leader, reached agreement on a two-year, $27.5 million guaranteed contract extension that ties him to New Orleans through the 2025 season.



The $27.5 million in new money comes with $27.5 million… pic.twitter.com/0ltP5Xyov8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 4, 2023