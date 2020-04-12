Saints' Cameron Jordan named NFC Defensive Player of the Month

Jordan racked up four sacks in November, including three against Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan on Nov. 22.

NEW ORLEANS — The National Football League on Friday named New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan as the NFC Defensive Player of the Month for November.

During the month, the Saints went 5-0. The Saints say Jordan's takedown total was tied for first in the NFL for the month. Jordan racked up five sacks in November, including three against Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan on Nov. 22.

Jordan has sacked Ryan 21 times in his career- an NFL record for most sacks by one player against a single quarterback.

“He’s been a great player for a long time,” Ryan said. “Unfortunately, I’ve gotten to know him a little too well over the years.”

The Saints have the NFL's best-ranked defense, holding top-five spots against both the run and the pass. New Orleans has allowed only one touchdown in its last four games, giving up a total of 28 points. The Falcons were held to three field goals in their loss at New Orleans.

The Saints will rematch against the Falcons on Sunday.

