Forecast: Neither Saints nor Bucs may reach double digit points

Ralph is expecting a very ugly offensive game when the two teams matchup Sunday in the Caesars Superdome.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints losing to Green Bay after leading 17-0 is probably still annoying you as much as it still annoys me, so let’s pull a Bill Belichick and say, “We are on to Tampa Bay.”

I don’t think it’s an outlandish statement to say the Saints are either going to find a way to block people starting Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, or their entire season starts to teeter on the abyss.

So, Let’s get to it…..

Our dreams of having a healthy starting quarterback for an entire season will have to wait till next year. Things could always be worse, as we could all be Chicago Bears fans or have to watch the Denver Broncos play defense. The last five years of Saints quarterback injuries feels just so cruel, doesn’t it?

In my entire life as a Saints fan, the continuous injuries at quarterback since 2019 are on the list of things that happen to the Saints that make me want to drink, shake my fist at the heavens, and cry. Unbearable random football sadness.

The Games

Last Week: 4-1

Season: 10-5

Tampa Bay (+3) at New Orleans: I just don’t have the confidence in the Saints players or the coaching staff right now to pick them. Dennis Allen and Pete Carmichael Jr. need to show me they can create a game plan that doesn’t involve their quarterback getting pulverized in the first half before I’m believing in this offense.

If you like offensive football I have bad news for you, this Saints-Bucs game might set offensive football back to the Stone Age. Tampa averages 2.8 yards a rush, while the Saints average 3.4. Baker Mayfield has managed to only throw 1 interception but he’s only averaging 212 yards passing.

The Bucs offensive line will be another good test for the Saints as they’ve only allowed three sacks. Can you imagine how nice that must feel? Whoever starts at QB for the Saints might get sacked three times in the first quarter.

The Saints – Bucs games got really feisty and interesting when Tom Brady was in Tampa. We know Marshon Lattimore and Mike Evans hate each other so much they are probably going to fight at some point.

This is a game that isn’t going to be won, it will be lost by whichever offense is worse. Tell me the team that has the most turnovers and that’ll be the team that leaves 2-2.

Will the Saints start Jameis Winston or Derek Carr? I don’t know, and until the Saints start blocking people it won’t really matter. As my son says to me when our teams are losing, “The vibes are bad.”

Very bad.

Bucs 9-6

Denver (-3.5) at Chicago: I mean, we saw some horrible stuff from some BAD Sean Payton defenses when he coached the Saints. We ain’t never saw 70 points on the scoreboard.

Broncos 27-20

Houston (+3) vs. Pittsburgh: The Texans found a quarterback and are on their way to being an actual NFL team.

Texans 23-20

Jacksonville (-3) vs. Atlanta: I’m incredibly excited to watch the Falcons lose in cartoon animation.

Jags 31-20