Saints injury report - Kamara, Adebo, Ramczyk, Maye and Winston all limited before Panthers game

The Saints didn't have any non-participants on the injury report, but numerous players were limited.

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints released their injury report ahead of Sunday's road game against the Carolina Panthers.

There were no non-participants, but multiple players were listed as limited participants, including Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara, Paulson Adebo, Ryan Ramczyk, and Marcus Maye were some of the limited players.

For the Panthers, Donte Jackson was a limited participant and Christian McCaffrey had a rest day.