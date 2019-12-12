NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints have place starting defensive end Marcus Davenport and starting defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins on injured reserve.

The move ends the season for the former first-round draft picks with New Orleans just weeks away from beginning a third-straight playoff run.

Davenport had six sacks and three forced fumbles in 13 games this season. Rankins had two sacks in 10 games.

The Saints have filled the positions by signing defensive end Noah Spence and defensive tackle T.Y. McGill. McGill is in his fifth NFL season and Spence his fourth.

