Saints players react to Derek Carr signing

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints have their new starting quarterback Derek Carr. Several of Carr's new teammates took to social media to celebrate the signing.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport says the deal is $150M with $100M in total guarantees, $70M is fully guaranteed ($60M at signing, another $10M in Year 3 vesting after Year 1).

Carr would be reunited with his first head coach, Dennis Allen, who coached the raiders from 2012-2014. Carr's rookie year was in 2014 when Allen was fired after the Raiders had an 0-4 start.

He has started 142 career games in his career with a record of 63-79 and a 0-1 playoff record.

Last season Carr threw for 3,522 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions with a 60.9% completion percentage in 2022, leading the Raiders to a 6-9 record before being benched in Week 17.

Here are some of the Tweets:

Thank you Jesus 🙏🏾 — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) March 6, 2023

I get wifi and looks like we got DC4… told ya black and gold looks better @derekcarrqb — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) March 6, 2023

Big Moves! Let’s get it ⚜️ https://t.co/jIcQKIOsDR — Alontae Taylor (@taeetaylor) March 6, 2023