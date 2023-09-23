Saints sign defensive end Carl Granderson to 4-year contract extension, reports

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints signed defensive end Carl Granderson to a four-year contract extension Saturday, according to ESPN insider Adem Schefter.
The deal is worth $52 million and $35.3 million is guaranteed. Granderson has spent all five years of his career with the Saints. He signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2019.
In two games this season Granderson has 5 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and 1 forced fumble in the season.
