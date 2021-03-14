Timeline of Drew Brees' Hall of Fame NFL career

Over his 20-year NFL career, Drew Brees broke several records and attained the rare title of Super Bowl MVP.

NEW ORLEANS — Drew Brees' career as an NFL quarterback is over.

His 20 years in the NFL have been one of the most successful stretches for any player, winning a Super Bowl, breaking several records and completely transforming an NFL franchise.

Since his first touchdown pass in the 2001 NFL season, Brees threw more than 500 TDs and 80,000 passing yards (an all-time record).

He overcame what could have been a career-ending injury in 2005 and came back to take the Saints to their first-ever NFC Championship in 2006. Three years later, he'd be a Super Bowl champion.

Here are some of the highlights from Drew Brees' illustrious career:

April 21, 2001 - Drew Brees Drafted by San Diego Chargers

Drew Brees entered the NFL as the 32nd overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft. The prospect out of Purdue was projected as a mid-first round pick, but fell down the draft board due to his height and perceived lack of throwing strength.

Brees would sit behind Doug Flutie his rookie season, appearing in only one game after Flutie went out with a concussion. In 2002, he was named the Chargers starting QB.

Brees is the only player taken in the 2001 draft that was still playing in the NFL in 2020.

Dec. 31, 2005 - Brees' shoulder injury

Brees suffered a 360-degree tear of his labrum and a 50 percent tear of his rotator cuff in his right shoulder.

Brees was under a franchise tag with the Chargers at the time, who released him into free agency – a move that set him on the path to New Orleans.

2006 – Brees signs with the Saints

The Saints handed the former Charger and almost-Dolphin QB a 6-year, $60 million deal to lead the team. That wouldn’t be easy under the circumstances.

Brees, with help from players like Deuce McAllister, Joe Horn, Reggie Bush and rookie Marques Colston, led the saints to their first division title in six years, earned the club’s second ever playoff victory and a first ever NFC Championship berth.

Feb. 7, 2010 – Brees earns Super Bowl MVP

Brees led the Saints on an unforgettable run to Miami in the 2009 season. The Saints started the year 13-0 on their way to the franchise’s first ever Super Bowl.

Brees completed 32-of-39 passes for 28 yards and two touchdowns to earn MVP honors and send Saints fans into the streets for the biggest party New Orleans had ever thrown.

Dec. 26, 2011 – Brees breaks single season passing yards record

Drew Brees broke a record more than 20-years-old in 2011 when he surpassed Dan Marino’s single season passing yards record. Brees broke the 5,084 mark with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Darren Sproles against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night football, making him the second QB in NFL history to break 5,000 yards in the regular season.

Oct. 7, 2012 – NFL record 48th straight game with a TD pass

With a 40-yard TD pass to Devery Henderson, Drew Brees broke the NFL record or most consecutive games with a touchdown pass. Johnny Unitas set the record 52-years prior.

He still holds the record today at 54 consecutive games with a TD pass.

Sept. 23,2018 – Most completions all time

Brees broke the NFL record for most completions during a shootout against Matt Ryan and the rival Atlanta Falcons. He threw for 39-of-49 completions on the day for 396 yards and three touchdowns.

This was just the start of a record-smashing season for Brees.

Brees still holds the record at 7,142 completions.

Oct. 8, 2018 – Most passing yards all time (71,940)

At 39-years-old, Brees added another record to his trophy case when he became the NFL’s all-time leading passer.

Brees broke the record with a 62-yard TD pass to Tre’Quan Smith against the Washington Football Team. Brees still holds the record with 80,358 yards.

Oct. 21, 2018 – 500th Career TD pass

Drew Brees joined Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and Tom Brady in the 500 club during his record-heavy 2018 season. His 500th TD came on a play-action fake to Ben Watson just before halftime against the Baltimore Ravens.

This was Brees’ first victory against the Ravens, earning him the rare accolade of beating all 32 NFL teams.

March 14, 2021 - Drew Brees Retires from the NFL

Drew Brees officially ended his career as an NFL QB exactly 15 years after signing his first contract with the Saints.

Brees announced his retirement on Instagram, letting his children put it into words for him.

"After 15 years with the Saints and 20 years in the NFL, our dad is finally going to retire so he can spend more time with us!" Brees' four children cheered.

"After 20 years as a player in the NFL and 15 years as a Saint, it is time I retire from the game of football," Brees wrote. "I am only retiring from playing football, I am not retiring from New Orleans. This is not goodbye, rather a new beginning. Now my real life‘s work begins!"