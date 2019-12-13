NEW ORLEANS — Vaughan Johnson, one of the linebackers of the New Orleans Saints' famed "Dome Patrol" in the 1980s and early 1990s has died. He was 57 years old.

The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reports Johnson died at his home in North Carolina following a battle with kidney disease.

He played eight seasons with New Orleans, and along with Rickey Jackson, Pat Swilling and Sam Mills made the "Dome Patrol," which is considered by some to be the best linebacker unit in NFL history.

"Vaughan was a special guy," Pat Swilling told the newspaper. "For a guy who would knock your head off on the field, his demeanor wasn't like that. He always had a great smile on his face and was just a great guy. He will be missed."

"Very sad to hear that my former teammate Vaugh Johnson has died," Bobby Herbert posted on Twitter Friday morning. "He was a warrior on the field, but one of the nicest guys I ever known. Condolences to his wife Shirley, and the Johnson family."

Johnson was inducted into the Saints Hall fo Fame in 2000 and the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in 2011.

