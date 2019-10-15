NEW ORLEANS — The Saints now are feeling the heat from unbeaten San Francisco 49ers and the once-beaten Green Bay Packers, but many of the rankings still have the Saints second overall to the Patriots.

Yahoo! Sports (Saints drop to #3) - "No offense to the Saints, but it's time to put the 49ers at No. 2" https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl-power-rankings-eagles-and-cowboys-havent-been-as-good-as-advertised-041736819.html

ESPN (Saints stay at #2) "So far, the Saints problem with scoring points hasn't hurt them because the defense is playing so well." https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/27839117/week-7-nfl-power-rankings-1-32-poll-plus-every-team-biggest-weakness

CBS Sports (Saints stay #3) "The 49ers haven't exactly beat up on a brutal schedule, but what they did Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams shows just how good they might be." https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/nfl-week-7-power-rankings-49ers-are-for-real-at-no-2-chiefs-take-huge-fall-vikings-rise-into-top-10/

Sports Illustrated (Saints drop to #3) "New Orleans defense saved the day against the Jaguars." https://www.si.com/nfl/2019/10/15/nfl-power-rankings-week-7-patriots-49ers-saints

Bleacher Report (Saints stay #2) "The Saints have done a fantastic job as a team of rallying around backup Teddy Bridgewater and doing whatever it takes to get a win." https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2857661-nfl-power-rankings-brs-consensus-rank-for-every-team-entering-week-7#slide31