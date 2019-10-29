NEW ORLEANS — The Saints really did nothing to drop in the opinion of any of the national web sites that put together NFL power rankings, but, it has been getting harder and harder to ignore the unbeaten San Francisco 49ers. They clubbed the Panthers and already have a very solid win in Los Angeles against the Rams under their belt.

ESPN (Saints 3rd, last week 2nd) – “Although the Saints have been extremely successfully relying on WR Michael Thomas and his league-leading 73 catches, they need to find more reliable targets.“

CBS Sports (Saints 3rd, last week 3rd) - "With Drew Brees back, they head to their bye as one of the top teams in the league."

Yahoo! Sports (Saints 2nd, last week 2nd) - "The 49ers have been very good, but the Saints still deserve the top spot in the NFC."

NBC Sports (Saints 3rd, last week 3rd) - "This new guy named Brees -- Drew Brees -- steps into the lineup, and the Saints keep right on winning."

Mile High Report (Saints 2nd) - Presented without comment