Thibodaux native to referee in Super Bowl for the 3rd time

NEW ORLEANS — Thibodaux native Carl Johnson has been picked to work as a line judge for Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Feb. 13, according to the NFL and Houma Today,

It will be Johnson's third time officiating in a Super Bowl. He has worked as a referee in the NFL for over 20 years.

Johnson's first time making calls in the Super Bowl was in 2008 as a line judge for Super Bowl XLII between the New England Patriots and the New York Giants in Glendale, Arizona. His second was two years ago in Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers in Miami Gardens, Florida.