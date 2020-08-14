x
$205M in BP spill money for Louisiana coastal restoration

More than $25 million will go to oyster projects and $3 million to improve the system that finds injured or dead dolphins and whales.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Saturday, July 31, 2010 file picture, a ribbon of oil lines the bottom stalks of marsh grass at low tide in a cove in Barataria Bay on the coast of Louisiana. Louisiana is getting another $205 million in BP oil spill money to restore its coast. A news release from the governor's office, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, says the marsh project is again using such money to restore wetlands, coastal, and nearshore habitats in the Barataria Basin, one of the worst-hit areas during the Deepwater Horizon spill. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana is getting another $205 million in BP oil spill money to restore its coast. $176 million will go toward using sediment dredged from the Mississippi River to build 1,200 acres of marsh in Jefferson Parish. 

More than $25 million will go to oyster projects and $3 million to improve the system that finds injured or dead dolphins and whales.

A news release from the governor's office says the marsh project is again using such money to restore wetlands, coastal, and nearshore habitats in the Barataria Basin, one of the worst-hit areas during the Deepwater Horizon spill. 

