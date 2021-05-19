Three 'large-scale' coastal restoration projects begin in southeast Louisiana

The projects are funded using $256.6 million of funds resulting from the Deep Water Horizon oil spill.

NEW ORLEANS — Three large-scale coastal restoration projects are now in motion to restore 2,900 acres of beach, dune, marsh and ridge in four southeast Louisiana parishes, Governor John Bel Edwards announced on Wednesday.

Edwards said the Spanish Pass marsh restoration near Venice, The West Grand Terre barrier island restoration near Grand Isle and the Golden Triangle marsh restoration near New Orleans East will address “significant land loss due to erosion.”

The projects, which are funded using $256.6 million of funds resulting from the Deep Water Horizon oil spill, are estimated to restore nearly five square miles of Louisiana’s coast.

“Today marks an important step forward in protecting and preserving our coastline for generations to come,” Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority Chairman Chip Kline said.