Motorcyclist dies after crash on LA Hwy 20 in Thibodaux

According to state police, a call came in just after 12 p.m. of a two-vehicle serious injury crash on Louisiana Highway 20 near Johnson Ridge Lane.

THIBODAUX, La. — A two-vehicle accident claimed the life of a motorcyclist Friday in Thibodaux.

According to state police, a call came in just after 12 p.m. of a two-vehicle serious injury crash on Louisiana Highway 20 near Johnson Ridge Lane.

Investigation shows, 23-year-old Brett Scott was on his 2007 Harley-Davidson Sportster going north on LA Hwy 20 in the right lane when Anthony Moore in a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado, who was stopped on the Johnson Ridge Bridge, did not yield for oncoming traffic as he crossed the highway and into the path of the motorcycle causing the bike to collide with the side of the pickup truck.

Troopers said Scott was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash but was severely injured. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. Moore was wearing a seatbelt and was not hurt in the crash.

Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers and sent off for analysis. No alcohol was in Moore's system.