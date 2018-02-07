KENNER -- It’s a sign of the times at Louis Armstrong International Airport: the dreaded lot-full sign.

More and more often airport officials have had to turn away passengers looking for a spot after all the garages and lots have reached capacity.

But help is on the way, they say, in the form of a new $1 billion terminal under construction.

Once the terminal opens next year, the number of parking spaces will increase from 5,600 to 8,000.

Airport officials say the number of passengers has simply overwhelmed the spaces the airport has. The new number of parking spots, they say, will be enough to handle the increased demand.

