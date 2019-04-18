NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board says it is expecting up to three inches of rain, hail and heavy winds as severe weather passes over Southeast Louisiana Thursday.

The agency says 116 of the city's 120 pumps are available for service to combat any street flooding. It added that the electrical issues that caused power interruptions during a rain event earlier this month have been resolved.

The S&WB says the five self-generating turbines at the Carrolton Water Plant are available to provide more than enough electrical power to run the city's drainage operations.

Residents are warned that drainage canals may appear high at times as the drainage system moves water from different parts of the city.

"Every rain event is different, and each requires a different response," a statement from the S&WB said.

As the city prepares for the incoming storm, officials have relaxed parking restrictions, allowing residents to park their cars on neutral ground and sidewalks for the duration of the storm system without being ticketed by NOPD.

City officials cautioned that any residents driving through streets with standing water faster than 5 mph will be ticketed.

The National Weather Service is forecasting wind gusts higher than 60 mph, severe thunderstorms that can drop 1-3 inches of rain and the chance of hail greater than 1 inch in diameter.

