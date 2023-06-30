How to deal with the excessive heat warning in place during Essence Fest

EMS workers are urging people to take precautions while enjoying the festival.

NEW ORLEANS — This year's Essence festival is here, and we've got excessive heat warnings in place.

During the heat, EMS workers are urging people to stay out of the sun if possible and to keep hydrated.

This heat is no joke and is not to be taken lightly. If you are out enjoying Essence this weekend you need to take care of yourself when outside.

According to New Orleans EMS Chief Bill Salmeron, in June of 2022, the department received 34 heat-related emergency calls. This June there've been 91.

"We've added bottled water into our trucks now, so if we have someone who needs water, we can provide for that. We have extra cold packs to cool people down," Chief Salmeron said.

Water. Water. Water. He says you need to stay hydrated. Drink double the amount of water you'd usually drink. Stay out of the sun if possible, wear a hat, and loose fitted/light-colored clothing.

"Some people say why can't I drink soft drinks or juices or even Gatorade or Powerade, nothing replaces water," he said.

Vendors set up on Poydras St. have their own ways of beating the heat, Anyatta Carter told Eyewitness News.

"The fan, I have cold towels, I have ice, I have liquid IV, water of course," Carter said.

Quinnetta Harris is from North Carolina and is in town for Essence, she's doing everything possible to stay cool.

"It seems to be more humid here, it's hot at home but it's very humid here," Harris said.

Pet owners. Don’t walk your dog during the hottest parts of the day. Make sure they too have plenty of water. If you don’t like being outside in this heat, nor does your pet.

You can find the city's cooling stations here.