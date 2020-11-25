Streets flooded, roads closed as thunderstorm moves over New Orleans

Some nuisance street flooding in and around the New Orleans metro area is possible.

NEW ORLEANS — The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a flood advisory for parts of Jefferson, Orleans, and St. Bernard parishes until 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Forecasters say a slow-moving cold front is interacting with the lake breeze along the south shore of Lake Pontchartrain causing rainfall to become enhanced. Some nuisance street flooding in and around the New Orleans metro area is possible.

Between 2 - 3 inches of rain has already fallen in some areas. An additional 1 - 2 inches are expected over the area, which could cause some minor flooding. The Waggaman area is the most likely place to experience minor flooding, the NWS said.

The city of New Orleans announced Friday afternoon that they were lifting parking restrictions on the neutral ground while the storm passed over the city.

Officials urged residents to move their vehicles to higher ground, but to avoid blocking intersections, streetcar traffic or bike paths.

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

