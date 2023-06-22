Scattered storms today; heat increases later this weekend

Hotter weather and lower rain chances return by Sunday

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — Expect a typical late-June Thursday with partly cloudy skies and scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon/evening. A few storms could produce large hail, gusty winds, and locally heavy rain. This pattern will stick around again on Friday and into Saturday, with high temperatures each day in the lower 90s.

Later this weekend, the intense heat will make a comeback and continue to increase through the next work week! High temperatures will climb to the mid to upper 90's next week with lower rain chances as an upper ridge of high pressure makes its way back into our region.

Eye on the Tropics:

Tropical Depression Four has formed in the Atlantic Ocean. The system is currently halfway between the Caribbean and Africa. It is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Cindy in the coming days before passing just north of the Caribbean Islands early next week. Most model guidance has a trough coming down over the Eastern U.S., keeping TD 4 east of the United States.

Tropical Storm Bret is slightly stronger, just shy of hurricane status, with winds at 70 mph. Bret will arrive near the Lesser Antilles late tonight and into Friday, likely as a strong tropical storm or potentially as a Category 1 storm. By this weekend, the storm is expected to continue its track west into the Caribbean Sea. That's when wind shear should begin to tear the storm apart. Drier air could also weaken the storm. By Sunday, there might not be much left of Bret, and only remnant moisture looks to make its way into Central America.

Neither of these systems are a threat to the Gulf of Mexico.

Detailed Forecast

THURSDAY:

50% scattered showers and storms. Isolated strong storm. Hot and humid. High: 92. Winds: W 5-10.

FRIDAY:

40% scattered showers and storms. Hot and humid. Low: S 75, N 72. High: 93.

SATURDAY:

40% scattered showers and storms. Hot and humid. Low: S 76, N 73. High: 93.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy. 30% isolated showers/storms. Hotter, and humid. Low: S 79, N 74. High: 95.

MONDAY:

Sunshine to partly cloudy. Very hot and humid. 30% isolated showers/storms Low: S 80, N 76. High: 96.

TUESDAY:

Sunshine to partly cloudy. 20% isolated showers/storms. Very hot and humid. Low: S 80, N 76. High: 97.

WEDNESDAY:

Sunshine to partly cloudy. 20% isolated showers/storms. Very hot and humid. Low: S 80, N 75. High: 98.