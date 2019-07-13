NEW ORLEANS — All inbound and outbound flights to Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport have been canceled as Tropical Storm Barry makes landfall.

According to the airport's website, all flights have been canceled as of 7 a.m. Saturday. Travelers are urged to check with their airlines for updates on the status of their flights.

Tropical Storm Barry could make landfall as this year's first hurricane Saturday morning near Morgan City, Louisiana.

Although the storm is expected to be a weak hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said it threatens disastrous flooding across a large swath of the Gulf Coast.

Heavy rain and gusty winds began knocking out power across Southeast Louisiana as Barry churned a path to the shore.

