LOUISIANA, USA — Tropical Storm Barry made landfall in Morgan City late Saturday morning as a Category 1 hurricane before weakening back into a tropical storm. That doesn't mean, however, that there hasn't been flooding and damage throughout southeast Louisiana.

Here's what WWL-TV reporters have seen Saturday while out in areas all over the southeast part of the state:

Flooding

Overtopped levees in Dularge: A councilperson told reporter Erika Ferrando they got the OK to bring down rocks to try and patch up low areas to stop the water from overflowing.

Water flowing through part of a back levee in Plaquemines Parish: Parish leaders are working to plug the gap.

The Coulon Cemetery is flooded in lower Lafitte:

Many streets are flooded and some are impassable:

Down trees and debris

