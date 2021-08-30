Live: Drive from New Orleans to Houma to see Hurricane Ida damage

WWLTV crews are deployed to several areas in Southeast Louisiana to keep residents informed with live coverage of Hurricane Ida's impact.

NEW ORLEANS — WWL-TV's Mobile Weather Center is heading to Houma. You can see what they see as far as damage along the way.

WWLTV crews are deployed to several areas in Southeast Louisiana to keep residents informed with live coverage of Hurricane Ida's impact.

A fearsome Hurricane Ida has left scores of coastal Louisiana residents trapped by floodwaters and pleading to be rescued while making a shambles of the electrical grid across a wide swath of the state in the sweltering, late-summer heat.

One of the most powerful hurricanes ever to hit the U.S. mainland has now weakened into a tropical storm as it pushes inland over Mississippi with torrential rain and shrieking winds.

Two people have died. No major flooding was reported inside the flood control system that protects New Orleans. But a million people were without power and officials warned it could be weeks before the grid is fixed.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.