Hurricane Audrey, one of the deadliest hurricanes to ever strike southwest Louisiana, made landfall 61 years ago Wednesday, June 27.

With winds of at least 125 miles per hour, Audrey made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana in 1957. The massive storm surge from the category three hurricane spread across Vermillion, St. Mary and Iberia parishes, killing more than 400 people.

Hurricane Audrey still ranks as the eighth deadliest storm in U.S. history and is the only major hurricane to make landfall in the United States in June.

