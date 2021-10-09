'This is awesome' | Jefferson Parish offers free hot meals

2,000 meals were expected to be handed out.

METAIRIE, La. — Hundreds of people left without electricity for days wrapped their cars around Lafreniere Park Thursday for a warm meal.

Volunteers handed out as many jambalaya dinners as people wanted.

“We actually lost our refrigerator in the storm so we haven’t been able to buy any perishable food so we’ve been eating nothing but chips and snacks,” said Andrew Hart of Jefferson Parish.

Volunteers waved car after car into a single file line as they were handed Styrofoam containers and silverware.

“This is awesome. We just got our electricity back,” said Patricia O’leary.

Many of the people who came say this was their first or second hot meal since Hurricane Ida made landfall 12 days ago.

“In the east bank of Jefferson parish we have the largest amount of damage that we’ve seen in parish history,” said Jefferson Parish Councilman Dominick Impastato .

He says this is the 12th food distribution event since the Hurricane and believes the Parish has given out 100,000 meals during that time.