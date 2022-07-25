Laplace residents waiting for completion of FEMA group site promised after ida

FEMA trailer homes that displaced residents have been expecting for a year have still not been built.

LAPLACE, La. — It’s 11 months since Hurricane Ida and the people of Laplace are still trying to live in homes with no sheetrock or flooring.

“A lot of people still aren't back in their homes. They left town. A lot of people haven't came back, you know, some people have. They still trying to rebuild, but still a lot of work," Laplace resident David Cable said.

That's where a big lot on Airline Highway comes in. Utility poles are up, plumbing tie-ins are laid, and supplies are stacked and waiting, but there are no FEMA trailer homes or families that are supposed to live in them.

FEMA said that the reason for the delay in building the site was a question for the parish.

“On May the 24th, work was placed on hold while the proper permits were finalized,” Col. Travis Perrilloux, the Deputy Director and Chief of Staff of Public Safety Homeland Security and Emergency Management said.

The parish says the plan was for nearly 100 families to live on the site in trailers on the lot, but in the time it's taken to get all the proper permits, more than half have gotten back in their homes.

Utilities, sewerage, and power will now be permitted for 41 families. Many factors come into play, - FEMA provisions on flooding, parish studies on drainage and utilities, permits for contractors, and engineer reports. And all of this on this large of a scale takes time.



“Ida was one of the most powerful storms, well the most powerful storm to ever affect St. John the Baptist Parish in recent times. Right? So this has all been new to the parish as far as operating these FEMA sites, or having these larger FEMA sites that are open,” Perrilloux said.



The sheriff has a different concern. He said two other group sites from Hurricane Isaac 10 years ago are still operating now by private land owners, and he wants to make sure the new site is temporary.



“They deserve a safe environment. Well, you got all kind of people coming in. FEMA has guidelines. They won't tell me who's coming in. We want people to get back in their homes. I definitely want people to get back in their homes, but let’s not make this a permanent FEMA trailer site,” Sheriff Mike Tregre of St. John the Baptist Parish said.

The parish said it already worked that out early on in the process. The new site has an expiration date.

Neighbors have questions as well.

“To know how long people didn't have houses for, that trailer park should have been there a long time ago,” Laplace resident Britton Mapes said.



While it may be hard to see workers, the parish said there is work going on behind the scenes. And it's all while people in Southeast Louisiana are preparing for the height of a brand new hurricane season.