Louisiana fire marshal warns about heating after fire deaths

SHREVEPORT, La. — Louisiana’s fire marshal is urging caution when heating homes after three fire deaths in the last day and a blast of cold weather on the way.
KSLA-TV reports that two men died in a house fire Wednesday morning in Cotton Valley. Deputy fire marshals are investigating the cause, but believe a wood stove was involved. The same day, a house fire killed an 83-year-old occupant in Hammond, according to the city fire department, which was investigating the cause.
Fire Marshal Butch Browning’s office released a news release Thursday urging safe practices for home heating as the state readies for some of its coldest temperatures of the winter starting this weekend.
- Place space heaters 3-5 feet from combustible objects like blankets
- Plug all heating appliances directly into wall outlets, not power strips or extension cords
- Do not use stoves or ovens to heat homes
- Don’t overfill fireplaces/wood burning stoves
- Do not leave candles/open flames (or space heaters) left unattended
- Have working smoke alarms in your home!
In addition, the SFM wants residents to be aware of unseen carbon monoxide threats associated with home heating:
- Clogged exhaust pipes for dryers, furnaces, stoves, water heaters and fireplaces
- Running a vehicle inside of an enclosed garage, even if the garage door is open
- Operating a portable generator in an enclosed space or near a window, door or vent
