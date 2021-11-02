Louisiana fire marshal warns about heating after fire deaths

KSLA-TV reports that two men died in a house fire Wednesday morning in Cotton Valley

SHREVEPORT, La. — Louisiana’s fire marshal is urging caution when heating homes after three fire deaths in the last day and a blast of cold weather on the way.

KSLA-TV reports that two men died in a house fire Wednesday morning in Cotton Valley. Deputy fire marshals are investigating the cause, but believe a wood stove was involved. The same day, a house fire killed an 83-year-old occupant in Hammond, according to the city fire department, which was investigating the cause.

Fire Marshal Butch Browning’s office released a news release Thursday urging safe practices for home heating as the state readies for some of its coldest temperatures of the winter starting this weekend.

Place space heaters 3-5 feet from combustible objects like blankets

Plug all heating appliances directly into wall outlets, not power strips or extension cords

Do not use stoves or ovens to heat homes

Don’t overfill fireplaces/wood burning stoves

Do not leave candles/open flames (or space heaters) left unattended

Have working smoke alarms in your home!

In addition, the SFM wants residents to be aware of unseen carbon monoxide threats associated with home heating:

Clogged exhaust pipes for dryers, furnaces, stoves, water heaters and fireplaces

Running a vehicle inside of an enclosed garage, even if the garage door is open

Operating a portable generator in an enclosed space or near a window, door or vent

