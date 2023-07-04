Neutral ground parking allowed in New Orleans as heavy rain moves in

A flash flood watch is in effect, prompting NOLA Ready to allow neutral ground parking Friday. Here's what you need to know.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — Due to heavy rain moving into our area, neutral ground parking is now allowed in New Orleans.

NOLA Ready Emergency Alert System sent out an alert just before 11:30 Friday morning to warn residents of possible flooding in low-lying areas.

Neutral ground parking is allowed until 8 a.m. on Saturday. If you park there, do not block intersections, streetcar tracks, sidewalks, or bike paths.

The National Weather service says a flash flood watch is in effect for all of Southeast Louisiana, Southwest Mississippi, and parts of Coastal Mississippi.

Do not drive through flood waters. NOLA Ready says that can put you and your vehicle in danger, and can push water into nearby homes and businesses. If water rises around your car, you’re urged to get out of the car immediately.

To report floods or emergencies, call 911. You can also stay up-to-date on street flooding at streetwise.nola.gov and WWL-TV will continue to post updates on our website and social media pages @wwltv.

NOLAReady: Heavy rain could cause street flooding in low-lying areas. Neutral ground parking allowed until Saturday, Apr. 8 until 8 AM. https://t.co/KqU81SCz8z — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) April 7, 2023