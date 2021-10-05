Louisiana creates temporary housing program for Ida victims

Gov. John Bel Edwards said the state is days away from moving families into the first trailers.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana residents grappling with severe home damage from Hurricane Ida and unable to shelter nearby may be eligible for a new program offering travel trailers and other temporary housing.

The state announced the program Monday, five weeks after the storm struck southeastern parishes. Registration opened online at www.Idashelteringla.com or by calling 844-268-0301.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said the state is days away from moving families into the first trailers.

The state’s sheltering program will run separate from other housing programs led by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. But it is designed to dovetail with those efforts.

Edwards said FEMA will pick up 90% of the program's cost.

More Stories: