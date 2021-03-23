Timeline: Here's what you can expect from Tuesday's severe thunderstorms

The heavy rain is expected to come in waves starting on Tuesday afternoon and lasting through Thursday.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans and southeast Louisiana are bracing for a line of severe weather that will bring heavy rain and thunderstorms to the region for several days.

The heavy rain is expected to come in waves starting on Tuesday afternoon and lasting through Thursday. New Orleans and surrounding areas are expected to see up to 10 inches of rain over the three days.

There will be enough moisture in the atmosphere to allow a few inches of rain to fall fast, and training storms will be a concern (that's where heavy rain streams over the same area for a while).

Here's what you can expect in your area:

Orleans and Upper Jefferson

Rain arrives: 11 am to 1 pm

Rainfall: 1-3"+ Tuesday, rain totals through Thursday 4-8”+

Severe risk: Marginal (level 1 of 5 – isolated severe storms possible)

Timing: Tuesday midday through early evening, more rounds Wed & Thu

Wind: 15-25 mph, gusts to 40 mph

Northshore

Rain arrives: 11 am to 1 pm

Rainfall: 1-3"+ Tuesday, rain totals through Thursday 4-8”+

Severe risk: Marginal (level 1 of 5 – isolated severe storms possible)

Timing: Tuesday midday through early evening, more rounds Wed & Thu

Wind: 15-25 mph, gusts to 40 mph

St. Bernard

Rain arrives: Noon to 2 pm

Rainfall: 1-3"+ Tuesday, rain totals through Thursday 4-8”+

Severe risk: Marginal (level 1 of 5 – isolated severe storms possible)

Timing: Tuesday midday through early evening, more rounds Wed & Thu

Wind: 15-25 mph, gusts to 40 mph

Plaquemines

Rain arrives: Noon to 2 pm

Rainfall: 1-3"+ Tuesday, rain totals through Thursday 4-8”+

Severe risk: Marginal (level 1 of 5 – isolated severe storms possible)

Timing: Tuesday midday through early evening, more rounds Wed & Thu

Wind: 15-25 mph, gusts to 40 mph

Lafourche and Lower Jefferson

Rain arrives: 10 am to noon

Rainfall: 1-3"+ Tuesday, rain totals through Thursday 4-8”+

Severe risk: Marginal (level 1 of 5 – isolated severe storms possible)

Timing: Tuesday midday through early evening

Wind: 15-25 mph, gusts to 40 mph

Terrebonne

Rain arrives: 10 am to noon

Rainfall: 1-3"+ Tuesday, rain totals through Thursday 4-8”+

Severe risk: Marginal (level 1 of 5 – isolated severe storms possible)

Timing: Tuesday midday through early evening, more rounds Wed & Thu

Wind: 15-25 mph, gusts to 40 mph

St. Charles, St. James, St. John, Assumption

Rain arrives: 10 am to noon

Rainfall: 1-3"+ Tuesday, rain totals through Thursday 4-8”+

Severe risk: Marginal (level 1 of 5 – isolated severe storms possible)

Timing: Tuesday midday through early evening, more rounds Wed & Thu

Wind: 15-25 mph, gusts to 40 mph

Northern Washington and Tangipahoa

Rain arrives: 11 am to 1 pm

Rainfall: 1-3"+ Tuesday, rain totals through Thursday 4-8”+

Severe risk: Marginal (level 1 of 5 – isolated severe storms possible)

Timing: Tuesday midday through early evening, more rounds Wed & Thu

Wind: 15-25 mph, gusts to 40 mph

Hancock, MS

Rain arrives: Noon to 2 pm

Rainfall: 1-3"+ Tuesday, rain totals through Thursday 4-8”+

Severe risk: Marginal (level 1 of 5 – isolated severe storms possible)

Timing: Tuesday midday through early evening, more rounds Wed & Thu

Wind: 15-25 mph, gusts to 40 mph

Pearl River, MS

Rain arrives: Noon to 2 pm

Rainfall: 1-3"+ Tuesday, rain totals through Thursday 4-8”+

Severe risk: Marginal (level 1 of 5 – isolated severe storms possible)

Timing: Tuesday midday through early evening, more rounds Wed & Thu

Wind: 15-25 mph, gusts to 40 mph

