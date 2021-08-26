Tropical Depression Nine: Parish by Parish updates

ST BERNARD, La. — A tropical depression has formed in the Caribbean and could become a major hurricane by the time it reaches the northern U.S. Gulf Coast over the next several days. The depression is expected to become a tropical storm by Thursday night, a hurricane on Friday, and possibly a major hurricane by the time it approaches the northern Gulf Coast.
St. Bernard Parish
St. Bernard Parish Government is closely monitoring Tropical Depression 9. President Guy McInnis and the Parish Council have asked everyone to begin preparing now:
- Normal garbage pickup will continue through Saturday but they are asking all residents not to place debris curbside
- Clean debris from storm drains near your home
- Please secure garbage cans and anything on your property that could become a projectile
- Contractors and homebuilders are asked to secure their sites as soon as possible
- Parish personnel are currently cleaning drains and pumping down drainage canals
- All Pump Stations are operational
The Associated Press contributed to this report.