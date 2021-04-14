x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Weather

'Wake Low' - How heavy winds developed after Tuesday's storms

So what is a "wake low"? It’s a small area of low pressure that sometimes develops behind a line of thunderstorms.

NEW ORLEANS — High winds across the area late Tuesday were caused by a wake low.  

So what is a "wake low"? 

It’s a small area of low pressure that sometimes develops behind a line of thunderstorms.  

The wake low forms about 30-50 miles behind the storms in a spot where the air is warming up. This creates a strong contrast between the wake low and an area of high pressure located along with the storms. 

When there is a strong pressure gradient, air will rush from high pressure to low pressure. This generates strong winds which get more intense where the pressure is lowest. 

Wake low set-ups can cause wind gusts of 60-70 mph or higher, as well as sustained winds of 40-50 mph for up to an hour or so. 

Wake lows are not very common, but they are often responsible for high wind events that happen after a line of storms passes through, instead of when the storms first arrive. 

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.