'Wake Low' - How heavy winds developed after Tuesday's storms

So what is a "wake low"? It’s a small area of low pressure that sometimes develops behind a line of thunderstorms.

NEW ORLEANS — High winds across the area late Tuesday were caused by a wake low.

The wake low forms about 30-50 miles behind the storms in a spot where the air is warming up. This creates a strong contrast between the wake low and an area of high pressure located along with the storms.

When there is a strong pressure gradient, air will rush from high pressure to low pressure. This generates strong winds which get more intense where the pressure is lowest.

Wake low set-ups can cause wind gusts of 60-70 mph or higher, as well as sustained winds of 40-50 mph for up to an hour or so.

Wake lows are not very common, but they are often responsible for high wind events that happen after a line of storms passes through, instead of when the storms first arrive.