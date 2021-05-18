Heavy rain threatens flooding in southeast Louisiana

The heavy rains are part of the same line that flooded parts of Lake Charles and Baton Rouge Monday.

NEW ORLEANS — A long, slow-moving line of severe weather that has caused heavy flooding across Louisiana is making its way into the southeast portion of the state Tuesday morning.

A flash flood warning for the New Orleans metro area and parts of Jefferson Parish overnight expired at 8 a.m. A flash flood watch for most of the region will continue until midday Wednesday.

Forecasters expect most areas will receive between three to five inches of rain, with some isolated areas seeing up to 8 inches of rain. That amount of rain could lead to flooding on streets and under overpasses.

The City of New Orleans has lifted parking restrictions on neutral grounds in anticipation of high water. The city's Sewerage & Water Board continues to have limitations on power and has been relying on backup power systems for drainage.