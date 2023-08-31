WWL-TV set to host 2023 La. Gubernatorial Debate

WWL-TV is hosting the first debate of the 2023 Louisiana Gubernatorial Election on Thursday, Sept. 7.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEW ORLEANS — WWL-TV is hosting the first debate of the 2023 Louisiana Gubernatorial Election on Thursday, Sept. 7.

Voters will hear from candidates vying to be the next La. Governor in a debate that will air live at 7 p.m. from WWL-TV Channel 4's studio in New Orleans and via digital streaming on the station's social media platforms.

The debate panel will tackle crucial issues impacting the state, like those topping an exclusive new WWL-TV poll such as crime, education, insurance rates, economic growth and more.

Five candidates will be on hand, including Democratic former Transportation Secretary Shawn Wilson, independent Hunter Lundy got 7 percent and three Republicans, business lobbyist Stephen Waguespack, Treasurer John Schroder and State Senator Sharon Hewitt from Slidell.

However, gubernatorial frontrunner and Republican State Attorney General Jeff Landry will not participate in the debate.

Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards is term-limited and cannot seek re-election.

Election Day is Saturday, Oct. 14.