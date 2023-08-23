Survey shows Landry with lead in governor's race

Jeff Landry received a 50 percent favorable rating in a recent statewide 2023 gubernatorial election survey conducted by Louisiana-based Faucheux Strategies.

NEW ORLEANS — Republican Jeff Landry received a 50 percent favorable rating in a recent statewide 2023 gubernatorial election survey conducted under the direction of Louisiana-based nonpartisan group Faucheaux Strategies, LLC.

In the survey conducted last week using a statewide sample of 800 completed interviews of likely Louisiana voters, the state Attorney General, who officially threw his name in the hat earlier this month, was a clear front runner among Republicans with 71 percent favorability, compared to 27 percent among Democrats and 48 percent among independents.

In contrast, Landry received the largest unfavorable rating of the gubernatorial candidates with 28 percent.

Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder (R) was second most favorable with 20 percent (14% unfavorable). Stephen Waguespack (R) was third with 19 percent (14% unfavorable), followed by Shawn Wilson (D) with 17 percent (12% unfavorable), Sharon Hewitt (R) with 15 percent (11% unfavorable), Hunter Lundy (I) with 14 percent (11% unfavorable) and Richard Nelson (R) with nine percent (8% unfavorable).

Landry once again topped the survey at 36 percent when pollsters were asked which candidate they would likely vote for should the election be held that day.

Former Louisiana Secretary of Transportation and Development Wilson was second in the trial heat with 26 percent. No other candidate registered double-digit percentage points in the poll, with "don't know" receiving 14 percent.

Interviews were conducted by phone, including 82 percent on mobile devices and 18 percent via landline.

Faucheaux Strategies also noted the margin of error is +/- 3.46 percent. Due to rounding, some of the data columns may not add to 100 percent.

Racial composition of the sample:

White - 64%

African American - 30%

Other - 6%

New Orleans voters can hear from candidates vying to be the next Louisiana governor in a debate on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. hosted live on WWL-TV and streaming on WWL social media platforms.