Sanford Biggers to unveil 'Just us' mural at Contemporary Arts Center

The mural will be on the west-facing parking lot wall of the art center.

NEW ORLEANS — Sanford Biggers will be in New Orleans to unveil his mural "Just Us" Thursday, January 20, at the Contemporary Arts Center at 10 a.m.

The mural will be on the west-facing parking lot wall of the art center. After the unveiling, Biggers will host an artist talk in the CAC theater.

"We're excited for residents of and visitors to the city to enjoy this beautiful work of art by such a distinguished artist," says Jessie Schott Haynes, Managing Director of The Helis Foundation. "With the completion of Just Us, Unframed now features a collection of nine vibrant murals in Downtown New Orleans."

The mural is a part of an ongoing project in New Orleans' Arts District, Unframed by The Helis Foundation.