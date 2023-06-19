New Orleans locals celebrate Juneteenth

The day marks the day the last of the African American slaves in Texas were told about their freedom, two years after the Emancipation proclamation.

NEW ORLEANS — Juneteenth celebrations were fun filled Monday across New Orleans.

A second line kicked off the celebration, Monday, at Congo Square. Then, the past, present and future of Black liberation were honored at the location that holds Black history itself.

“It’s symbolism it’s all about liberation and expression of freedom and examining what it means to be free and examining what that looks like in various ways,” Shaddia Livingston, creator of the Juneteenth festival at Congo Square, said.

On the Westbank, the day was all about the kids.

“Celebrating freedom today is about family and fun. We have a shortage of pools right now because of lifeguards,” Michael Willis, creator of HOPE, said. “I wanted to give the families and friends of the community of New Orleans time to come out and enjoy themselves free food free atmosphere free music, free seafood, water slides, everything.”

The splash day was filled with bounce houses, water slides, sno balls and cotton candy, allowing a safe space for kids to be kids.

“We need more of these events got to keep the kids out of trouble,” Kendell Williams, said.

Kids told us they enjoyed all the activities, but reminded us what the day is all about.

“Only reason why Juneteenth is here is because that’s the day our people was freed,” Corey Jones said.