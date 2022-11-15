Local musicians nominated for Grammy Awards

NEW ORLEANS — The Recording Academy has announced nominees for the 65th Grammy Awards, and several local musicians are up for awards.
Those musicians include Dr. John, PJ Morton, Tank and the Bangas, Cory Henry, Lucky Daye, Aaron Neville & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, and Lil Wayne. A documentary about the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival is also nominated.
Here's what those local musicians are nominated for:
Best Americana Album
- Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days
- Dr. John – Things Happen That Way
- Keb' Mo' – Good to Be…
- Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
- Raise the Roof Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That…
Best Music Film
- Adele – Adele One Night Only
- Justin Bieber – Our World
- Billie Eilish – Billie Eilish Live at The O2
- Rosalía – Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)
- Various Artists – Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story
- Neil Young & Crazy Horse – A Band A Brotherhood A Barn
Best R&B Song
- Beyoncé - Cuff It
- Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good
- Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous
- Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs
- PJ Morton - Please Don't Walk Away
Best Progressive R&B Album
- Cory Henry - Operation Funk
- Moonchild - Starfuit
- Steve Lacy - Gemini Rights
- Tank and the Bangas - Red Balloon
- Terrace Martin - Drones
Best R&B Album
- Chris Brown - Breezy (Deluxe)
- Lucky Daye - Candy Drip
- Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
- PJ Morton - Watch the Sun
- Robert Glasper - Black Radio III
Best Gospel Performance/Song
- Doe - When I Pray
- Erica Campbell - Positive
- Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Kingdom
- PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls - The Better Benediction
- Tye Tribbett - Get Up
Best American Roots Performance
- Aaron Neville & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band - Stompin' Ground
- Aoife O'Donovan & Allison Russell - Prodigal Daughter
- Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton - Someday It'll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)
- Fantastic Negrito - Oh Betty
- Madison Cunningham - Life According to Raechel
Best Regional Roots Music Album
- Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani - Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani (Live at the Getty Center)
- Natalie Ai Kamauu - Natalie Noelani
- Nathan & The Zydeco Cha-Chas - Lucky Man
- Ranky Tanky - Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
- Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul Featuring The Golden Band From Tigerland - Full Circle -- LAKE CHARLES
Song Of The Year
- abcdefu -Sara Davis, GAYLE & Dave Pittenger, songwriters (GAYLE)
- About Damn Time - Melissa "Lizzo" Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)
- All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) - Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
- As It Was - Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)
- Bad Habit - Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)
- BREAK MY SOUL - Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)
- Easy On Me - Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)
- GOD DID - Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)
- The Heart Part 5 - Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
- Just Like That - Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)
The 65th Grammy Awards are scheduled to air on CBS on February 5th at 7 p.m. CT.
To see the full list of nominations click here.