Local musicians nominated for Grammy Awards

NEW ORLEANS — The Recording Academy has announced nominees for the 65th Grammy Awards, and several local musicians are up for awards.

Those musicians include Dr. John, PJ Morton, Tank and the Bangas, Cory Henry, Lucky Daye, Aaron Neville & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, and Lil Wayne. A documentary about the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival is also nominated.

Here's what those local musicians are nominated for:

Best Americana Album

Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days

Dr. John – Things Happen That Way

Keb' Mo' – Good to Be…

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Raise the Roof Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That…

Best Music Film

Adele – Adele One Night Only

Justin Bieber – Our World

Billie Eilish – Billie Eilish Live at The O2

Rosalía – Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)

Various Artists – Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story

Neil Young & Crazy Horse – A Band A Brotherhood A Barn

Best R&B Song

Beyoncé - Cuff It

Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good

Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous

Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs

PJ Morton - Please Don't Walk Away

Best Progressive R&B Album

Cory Henry - Operation Funk

Moonchild - Starfuit

Steve Lacy - Gemini Rights

Tank and the Bangas - Red Balloon

Terrace Martin - Drones

Best R&B Album

Chris Brown - Breezy (Deluxe)

Lucky Daye - Candy Drip

Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

PJ Morton - Watch the Sun

Robert Glasper - Black Radio III

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Doe - When I Pray

Erica Campbell - Positive

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Kingdom

PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls - The Better Benediction

Tye Tribbett - Get Up

Best American Roots Performance

Aaron Neville & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band - Stompin' Ground

Aoife O'Donovan & Allison Russell - Prodigal Daughter

Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton - Someday It'll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)

Fantastic Negrito - Oh Betty

Madison Cunningham - Life According to Raechel



Best Regional Roots Music Album

Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani - Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani (Live at the Getty Center)

Natalie Ai Kamauu - Natalie Noelani

Nathan & The Zydeco Cha-Chas - Lucky Man

Ranky Tanky - Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul Featuring The Golden Band From Tigerland - Full Circle -- LAKE CHARLES

Song Of The Year

abcdefu -Sara Davis, GAYLE & Dave Pittenger, songwriters (GAYLE)

About Damn Time - Melissa "Lizzo" Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)

All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) - Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

As It Was - Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)

Bad Habit - Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)

BREAK MY SOUL - Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Easy On Me - Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

GOD DID - Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)

The Heart Part 5 - Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

Just Like That - Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

The 65th Grammy Awards are scheduled to air on CBS on February 5th at 7 p.m. CT.

To see the full list of nominations click here.