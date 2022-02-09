Krewe of Alla 2020: Parade route and start time

The Krewe of Alla will go down the new, shortened Uptown route on Friday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS — The Krewe of Alla celebrates their 90th anniversary this year with a parade on the Uptown route.

The Krewe of Alla will go down the new, shortened Uptown route on Friday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.

The route starts at Napoleon and Prytania, then turns right on St. Charles Avenue and goes through Uptown and the Central Business District before turning right on Canal Street and then turning right again on Tchoupitoulas before ending at Poydras Street.

Alla was founded in 1932 and originally rolled on New Orleans' West Bank in Algiers (hence, Al La.,). It was originally an all-male krewe, but became coed in 2014, welcoming women in the parade.